Businesses near a building which suffered severe damage in a fire say they are losing thousands of pounds, even though they suffered no damage.

The Old Cathedral Building in the Cathedral Quarter in Belfast caught fire in the early hours of Monday.

Some streets around the scene of the blaze remain sealed off while efforts continue to make the building safe.

Donagh McGovern, who owns a shop beside the building, said there was nothing wrong with his shop but it is inside the cordon and has not been allowed to reopen.

He said he was losing £10,000 a day and wanted certainty on when he could open again.

Mr McGovern added that he wanted to make sure the area returned to some sort of normality quickly, rather than the situation after the Primark fire of 2018.

Belfast City Council said: "We are working with the owner and their representatives to have the building made safe as quickly as possible."

