Gardaí (Irish police) have said that a huge explosion that killed 10 people in County Donegal appears to have been a "tragic accident".

Ten people died after the blast at a petrol station on Friday afternoon.

Garda Supt David Kelly said all of the information about the Creeslough explosion is "pointing towards a tragic accident".

He said gardaí were offering support to the families of the victims.

