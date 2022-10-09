The names of the 10 people killed in an explosion at a petrol station in the Republic of Ireland have been released by gardaí (Irish police).

The disaster happened in the County Donegal village of Creeslough on Friday.

The victims include five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe and her father Robert Garwe, aged 50.

Catherine O'Donnell, 39, and her son James Monaghan, 13, also lost their lives in the explosion.

Leona Harper, 14, Jessica Gallagher, 24, James O'Flaherty, 48, Martin McGill, 49, Martina Martin, 49 and Hugh Kelly, 59, also died.

Garda Supt Liam Geraghty gave an update on the incident on Sunday afternoon.

