Mourners at the funeral for the oldest victim of last Friday's explosion in Creeslough have been told that "nobody did it like Hughie".

Hugh Kelly, 59, was one of 10 people to die in the blast at the service station in the village.

He was a farmer from the Doe Point area who has been remembered for his craftsmanship and willingness to help.

Like many of the other victims, his funeral Mass was held at St Michael's Church in Creeslough.

Fr John Joe Duffy told mourners: "Hughie could always be relied upon for turning his hand to many a job".