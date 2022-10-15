A priest has paid tribute to the love between Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe who died in the Creeslough explosion last week.

Mr Garwe had taken Shauna to the shop to buy a birthday cake and treats when they were caught up in the blast.

At a joint funeral on Saturday, mourners were told the pair shared a "beautiful love" and died "side-by-side" in the shop.

Their family said they were found in each other's arms in the rubble.