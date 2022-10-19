Cost-of-living: 'It just seems to be getting worse every day'
The cost-of-living crisis is hitting everyone across Northern Ireland.
Inflation continues to soar increasing the cost of living even further.
The latest inflation figures show a return to a 40-year high - up to 10.1% in the 12 months to September.
The biggest driver behind that figure is to be found in the supermarket. The cost of food and non alcoholic drinks has reached a 42 year high - it is now 14.6 %.
BBC News NI spoke to people in Bangor and Londonderry about the soaring costs of heating and eating.