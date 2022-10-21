The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer patients in Northern Ireland will be examined through a new research project at Queen's University Belfast.

Patients will be asked to share their experience of the pandemic with a team of scientists.

The charity Breast Cancer Now has awarded £229,000 to the university for the project.

Researchers will analyse the data of more than 2,000 people.

Yvonne Doran, from Londonderry, was diagnosed with grade three aggressive breast cancer when she was 26 weeks pregnant in the summer of 2020.

When she was told about her diagnosis, she had attended the appointment alone due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

"I just remember feeling so alone and so helpless and having nobody there to comfort me," she said.

