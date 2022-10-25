County Down: 'Miracle no one was hurt' after petrol station ATM explosion
It was a "miracle" no one was hurt after an explosion at a petrol station ATM on Monday, the site's owner has said.
Police received a report shortly after 03:15 BST of an ATM on fire at Temple, south of Carryduff.
Upon arrival officers discovered a suspect device close to the machine, which did not explode but was viable.
However, Det Insp Bell said: “We also believe at this stage that a gas cylinder was used which caused a mini explosion a short time later."
A number of men were seen leaving the area on foot in the direction of Ballynahinch between 01:30 and 03:00.
Spar Temple Filling Station released CCTV footage of the attempted theft on social media.
Owner Joanne McKay said that it was a real concern “given what has happened in the last few weeks”.
Earlier this month, 10 people died in an explosion at a service station in Creeslough, County Donegal.