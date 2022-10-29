A spooky 1970s tale has been unearthed in the BBC archives.

The ghost story begins in a County Tyrone glass factory where employees claimed to have seen an apparition calling itself Isaac.

As a young reporter, Adrian Logan covered it for the local paper in 1979. It’s a story he says has followed him throughout his career.

Tyrone Crystal moved site before closing in 2010.

But according to local legend, Isaac also moved with the factory.

The company now on the site has embraced the tale of Isaac.

Mallaghan Engineering has organised a paranormal tour of the factory in the lead up to Halloween.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken