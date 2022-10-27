The father of a girl with severe medical conditions has voiced his dismay at waiting lists in Northern Ireland.

The Belfast Trust has apologised to seven-year-old Abigail Reaney, from County Armagh, whose gallbladder operation was cancelled on short notice on Sunday.

Her father, Stephen Reaney, told BBC News NI that despite the ambulance being dispatched to pick up his daughter, they received a call saying her operation had been cancelled.

He said the reason given was that the bed assigned for his daughter was required for someone else.

Mr Reaney said it was "frustrating and not good enough".

