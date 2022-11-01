Belfast Primark reopening 'is what the town needed'
Primark has reopened its shop at the historic Bank Buildings in Belfast after a "huge undertaking" to restore it following a major fire.
The listed building was almost destroyed by the blaze, which burned for three days from 28 August 2018.
The reopening follows a £100m investment in the rebuild by Primark, leading to the creation of 300 jobs.
A fire service investigation into the cause of the blaze concluded that it had been accidental.
