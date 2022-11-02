Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said his government does not believe an assembly election would be good for Northern Ireland at this time.

He met Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris on Wednesday to discuss options for resolving the political crisis at Stormont.

Speaking afterwards, he said no decisions had been made by Mr Heaton-Harris in terms of when an election would be held.

Earlier on Wednesday, Northern Ireland Office Minister Steve Baker said a date for an election would be confirmed soon.

