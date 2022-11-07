A County Down woman who is recovering from breast cancer is appealing to the public not to ignore routine invites for cancer screenings.

Dolores Palmer discovered she had a tumour in her left breast after a mammogram.

The 53-year-old, who was discharged from hospital 48 hours after surgery last month, said that when the call for a screening comes, people should ensure they make time for it.

She had no idea anything was wrong until the mammogram.

"The calls for screening are vital - had it not been for my call for screening... as I say, (I thought) there was nothing wrong with me."