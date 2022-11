A Londonderry family has estimated it could cost more than £100,000 to fix their home after mica was detected.

Thousands of homes in the Republic of Ireland have crumbled because of bricks made of pyrite and mica.

The minerals absorb water, which can cause walls to crack and crumble.

Danny Rafferty says that repairing the defective blocks will "wipe out" the family's savings.

