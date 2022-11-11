A blue plaque to honour a World War Two codebreaker has been unveiled at Methodist College in Belfast.

John Herivel, a former pupil at the school, played a key role in efforts to decrypt Germany's Enigma codes.

The Bletchley Park work helped to decipher key intelligence messages to inform the Allies' war planning.

His daughter Susan Algie Herival spoke of how her father "had to keep quiet".

