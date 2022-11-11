A doctor is to be removed from the medical register after she was found to have attempted to cover-up the circumstances of a girl's death.

Dr Heather Steen was found to be unfit to practise after an investigation into the death of nine-year-old Claire Roberts in 1996.

A tribunal examining the doctor's case ruled the majority of allegations against her were true.

Claire's mother Jennifer Roberts said she was "relieved and angry" after the tribunal.

Read more here.