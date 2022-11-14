A huge crowd has welcomed Derry City's footballers back home following their FAI Cup final triumph on Sunday.

The Candystripes' 4-0 victory over Shelbourne at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin earned Ruaidhrí Higgins' men their first cup triumph since 2012.

Derry City and Strabane District Council hosted the homecoming event on Monday evening in the city's Guildhall Square.

Sunday's 4-0 win is the biggest ever score line in FAI Cup final history.

More than 15,000 Derry supporters made the trip to Dublin, with Translink needing to add special services to satisfy demand.