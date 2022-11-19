Would you want to take to the skies in an 80-year-old glider?

Owen Anderson spent two years tirelessly restoring a Slingsby Kirby Kite in his workshop.

Before its restoration, the Kite, which was built in the 1930s, had not been flown since the 1960s.

Mr Anderson, from Magilligan, County Londonderry, restores old gliders to make them skyworthy again.

He is a certified British Gliding Association (BGA) senior inspector and fully qualified glider pilot and instructor.

Video Journalist Mike McBride