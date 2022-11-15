"It is only through learning about each other that we can establish a better understanding."

Dr Jaweed Wali, president of the Muslim Association of Coleraine, hosted a community group last week.

It included people who never knew there was a mosque in their hometown.

Amanda O'Donnell, who has lived in Coleraine her whole life, said people's mindsets were "changing as the town changes".

"We're a lot more diverse, we're willing to include and we're trying to be equal to everybody in the town," she said.

"We're trying to learn and empower people to learn more about the different religions and about the different people coming to live here.

"Hopefully that will bring peace to our community and bring us all together."

