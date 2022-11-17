Young people took part in a mock COP27 climate change event at Belfast City Hall on Wednesday.

They were tasked with playing the roles of world leaders, journalists and lobbyists.

One student from Methodist College said: "It's so important we get out here and when we are given the opportunity to speak and to be heard we use it."

Law lecturer Dr Peter Doran echoed this saying that young people were an "ethical voice" for "inter-generational justice".

Video journalist: Jessica Lawrence