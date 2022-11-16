Daria Yakovenko left Ukraine with her terminally-ill child Vlada when the war started earlier this year.

They were met at the Polish border by Jacinta Curran, who was working with Chernobyl Aid Newry.

Ms Curran had not planned to take anyone home with her to County Down but felt she had to help the young mother access medical help in the UK for four-year-old Vlada.

They are all now living together in the retired pharmacist's home in Warrenpoint and they have developed a strong bond.

"She's good for me too - I just love her," Jacinta Curran told BBC News NI.

"She's a very kind and incredible woman... it's my second mum," added Daria.

