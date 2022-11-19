"These parents were used to their children being sidelined but now they’re the stars of Omagh."

Pearse McCloskey founded Skyzdalimit in 2010 to provide an inclusive space for people with learning disabilities and autism to take part in the performing arts.

For the first time, the group took its latest production Circus on tour to Belfast and Dublin.

They hope to one day perform in theatres across the the whole of Ireland and the UK.

Cast members say the group has has helped them grow in confidence, while also enabling them to meet new people and make friends.

Video journalist Grainne Connolly