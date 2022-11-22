Assembly member Claire Sugden has said expectant mothers are concerned that maternity services could end at the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

The Northern Health Trust is seeking approval for public consultation on its maternity services.

It said consultant obstetrics and midwifery resources were spread too thinly across Antrim Area Hospital and Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

Independent unionist Ms Sugden said the journey from the north coast to Antrim Area Hospital may be too long for some mothers-to-be.

She said while she understood the trust's position, it must move to reassure the public.

The trust previously said it would ensure people fully understood the need for change, the various options and imlpications and that they would be given a chance to have their say.