A woman from County Down has said that she is struggling to find money to live on after her mortgage doubled.

Jacqui is also dealing with physical pain due to a recent hip operation.

Last year, a house fire forced her into temporary accommodation.

Now back home, she said she resented having to ration the amount of time she can put her home heating on due to the rising cost of living.

She is just one of many people with similar stories regularly seen by North Down Community Network.