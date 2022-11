SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has reacted to news of 36 job cuts across BBC Northern Ireland within the next six months.

He said BBC Radio Foyle will be left in a "totally unsustainable position".

"What we're having now in Derry, and the greater North West, is two fingers, basically, put up to us by the BBC."

The posts are being cut in an attempt to make £2.3m of savings and invest more money in online services.

