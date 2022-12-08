Young entrepreneurs from across Northern Ireland tried their hand at wheeling and dealing at a busy Belfast market this week.

The students taking part are battling it out for the title of Young Enterprise Northern Ireland company of the year.

With over 80 stalls and 500 pupils, the event was open to the public and a judging panel of experienced business leaders.

The programme gives young people the experience of starting a real business, with students making all the decisions about their firm from the company name and product to creating a business plan, managing their finances and selling their wares.