The only surviving building of Enniskillen Workhouse has been transformed into a business enterprise hub and heritage centre.

The site originally opened on 1 December 1845 to accommodate people who found themselves in financial distress.

The Grade B2 listed entrance block was redeveloped with a £2.3m grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The building was one of 160 workhouses throughout Ireland designed by architect George Wilkinson.

During the Great Famine about 10,000 people passed through its doors in a four-year period.

Of those about one in five died and were buried in a paupers' graveyard or other graveyards in the town.

