Bangor in County Down has formally received city status in a ceremony attended by the Princess Royal.

The ceremony took place at Bangor Castle with Princess Anne unveiling the city's official warrant.

She spoke about Bangor's historical importance as a centre of learning, noting its appearance on the medieval Hereford Mappa Mundi as "civitas benair" (city of Bangor).

"I can only apologise for taking so long to make sure that in fact you are now properly a city in 2022," she said.

