Health sector workers from three of Northern Ireland's biggest unions are taking part in a strike on Monday, in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Members from Unison, Nipsa and GMB in all areas of the health service are taking part in a 24-hour strike.

It is the first strike in the health service since 2019.

Health workers have been told they will receive a 2022-23 pay award of £1,400 but unions argue it is not enough.

