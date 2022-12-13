Police have said the case of a County Antrim woman who murdered one of her sons and attempted to murder the other will never be forgotten.

The woman pleaded guilty to the offences and has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years.

She stabbed the children at a house on the outskirts of Larne, County Antrim.

Speaking outside court, Det Insp Michelle Griffin said the family had been been torn apart and the boys' father had been left heartbroken.

"Unfortunately, there is nothing - no words - that can undo this loss or ease their pain," she said.

