It may be the most wonderful time of the year for many, but, for some people, Christmas will be spent on the streets.

Many homeless people will be sleeping outside in sub-zero temperatures this winter with the Simon Community warning that Northern Ireland is heading into a "homelessness disaster".

The charity's chief executive Jim Dennison said he had seen more people sleeping rough than ever.

BBC News NI spoke with Damien, who spent a year on the streets.

He said his alcohol addiction spiralled out of control and resulted in him becoming homeless.

He has since gone on to find sheltered accommodation and is now receiving treatment and support for his addiction issues.

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by any of the issues in this video you can find information about organisations that can help on the BBC Action Line website.

Video Journalist Mike McBride