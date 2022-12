The rate of inflation in the UK has eased but many costs remain high.

Price rises year-on-year slowed in November, with the inflation rate down to 10.7%

But food prices are still rising significantly - up 16.5% over the last 12 months.

The owner of one restaurant in Northern Ireland also said her business was struggling with high bills and people cutting back on luxuries such as eating out due to pressures on their own budgets.