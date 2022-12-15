'Nurses are fatigued and heartbroken'

Nurses across Northern Ireland have taken part in strike action in a dispute about pay and staffing levels.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has demanded a pay rise equivalent to 19%, which the government has said is unaffordable.

Staff took part in the action in England and Wales also, representing the largest strike action in the RCN's history.

It is the second time Northern Ireland nurses have walked out in three years.

RCN members have planned further action for 20 December.

Nurse Edna Grant, speaking from Daisy Hill Hospital, said nurses were "very fatigued" and "very heartbroken".

RCN member Conor McDowell also told BBC News NI that many nurses "can't afford to put food on the table".

Read more here.