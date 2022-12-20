Striking nurses in Northern Ireland have said they will not be held to ransom by the government.

Hundreds of hospital appointments have been cancelled as Northern Ireland's nurses staged a second day of strike action.

They joined nurses in England and Wales by taking industrial action.

If the dispute is not resolved, the Royal College of Nursing has said it will announce more strike action for the new year.

The Department of Health has warned more strikes in 2023 could have "catastrophic consequences".

