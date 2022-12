A woman who was murdered in Lurgan in County Armagh was 15 weeks pregnant and may have known her killer, say the police.

Det Ch Insp John Caldwell says Natalie McNally suffered stab wounds, some of which were inflicted as she tried to defend herself.

Her body was discovered on Monday night but Mr Caldwell says that evidence suggests she was killed about 24 hours earlier.

