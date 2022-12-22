A brother of a woman who was stabbed to death in her home in County Armagh has appealed for her killer to confess to police.

Natalie McNally, 32, was found dead at Silverwood Green in Lurgan on Monday night.

Detectives believe she was killed the previous night.

She was 15 weeks pregnant.

Her brother Niall McNally described her as "the best sister ever" and said she had a "heart of gold".

"To add to our unbearable heartache we are devastated that we will never meet Natalie's baby," he said.

"The killer has denied Nats the opportunity of being a mummy."

