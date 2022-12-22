Natalie McNally: CCTV released of suspect in murder inquiry
Police investigating the stabbing of Natalie McNally have released CCTV of a suspect seen entering her street on the night she was killed.
The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was killed in her home in Lurgan on Sunday night.
The CCTV footage shows a man entering Silverwood Green at 20:52 GMT on Sunday. He leaves at 21:30.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being questioned by detectives.
Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information about her killing.
