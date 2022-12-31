'When you score a goal it's very good fun'

Makar Marynoshenko fled Ukraine with his mother and brother days after Russia's invasion began in 2022.

A product of Dynamo Kyiv's youth academy, the 13-year-old brought his football boots to Northern Ireland where he has been hosted by Una Armstrong.

She has become his agent, the teenager joked, helping Makar make connections with Ballinamallard United and Maiden City, for whom he played in the Foyle Youth Cup.

However, Makar said his hope is to return to his father and a peaceful Ukraine.

