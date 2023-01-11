A 400-year-old Bible that sold at auction for £20,000 will be used to reach out and reignite interest in the scriptures, its buyer has said.

Retired Free Presbyterian Minister Rev David McIlveen is one of a group who bought the 1615 Bible on Tuesday.

It sold for double its £5,000 to £10,000 valuation, but he said he did not think about it in monetary terms.

"I saw it as a vision in terms of reaching out to schoolchildren and also to libraries as well," he said.

"Something like this - I would pray - could reactivate that interest in the scriptures.

"I see it not only an artefact but as a message that is so relevant for this generation."

