Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has said the way the Northern Ireland Protocol was implemented was too strict and too rigid.

He was speaking after meeting the five main political parties earlier in Belfast

Mr Varadkar said he was keen to enhance relations between the EU and UK that were strained as a result of Brexit.

The Fine Gael leader added he had never allowed the threat of violence to influence EU negotiators.

