The Sons of Ivar is a living history society that attends public events recreating life from the Viking age.

The group, which is based in the north-west of Ireland, attend Viking festivals across the island and Europe.

When away on Viking camps, all phones, laptops, tablets are all swapped for armour, swords and shields as the group fully immerse themselves in history.

Some members compete in Viking battle contests and will be showing off their skills at the Boyne Valley Viking Experience at Slane Castle, County Meath, in May.

Video Journalist Mike McBride