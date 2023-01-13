Police investigating the fatal stabbing of Natalie McNally have released new CCTV footage of a suspect seen entering her street on the night she was killed.

The 32 year old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was murdered in her home in Lurgan, County Armagh, on 18 December.

The CCTV footage shows a man entering Silverwood Green at 20:52 GMT and walking in the direction of Ms McNally's home.

He is briefly illuminated by the reverse lights of a vehicle.

