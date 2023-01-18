The father of a boy waiting for a heart transplant said he was devastated that an opt-out organ donation system will be delayed from taking effect due to Stormont's stalemate.

Máirtín MacGabhann told BBC News NI the delay was unacceptable.

The new law automatically makes people organ donors unless they specifically state otherwise.

It is named Dáithí's Law, after Máirtín's six-year-old son who is on the organ transplant waiting list.

It was due to come into force this spring but cannot go forward without a functioning government.

Read more: Dad devastated over opt-out organ donation delay