Two of murdered Natalie McNally's brothers say they are "100% focused" on getting justice for her.

A month on from her murder in Lurgan, they have renewed an appeal for information about the killing.

The 32-year-old was 15-weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death in her home at Silverwood Green in the town on 18 December.

Three arrests have been made but no-one has been charged in connection with the murder.

Read more: We're 100% focused on justice, say McNally family