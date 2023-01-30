‘The most unusual thing I’ve seen in all my years’

A large eel was among hundreds of unusual items found at Northern Ireland's wastewater treatment sites last year.

Twenty-three water treatment works across the nation dispose of about 320m litres of wastewater everyday.

Critics say Northern Ireland's wastewater infrastructure is out of date and cannot cope with the demand of a growing population.

The vast majority - 93% - of sewer blockages are caused by wet wipes.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken