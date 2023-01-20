Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has told the BBC that he regrets the fact that the Northern Ireland Protocol was “imposed” on the Unionist community without their consent.

In his first British interview since his reappointment as Taoiseach, Mr Varadkar said in highly conciliatory remarks that he understood why unionists felt the post-Brexit arrangements for the province “weakened the union” without them “having a proper say as to how it operates”.