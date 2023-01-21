Most young people in Northern Ireland do not think politicians listen to them or take their views seriously.

That is according to reports submitted to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

Three extensive reports were prepared by the Children's Law Centre (CLC) on behalf of around 40 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Northern Ireland.

These pupils at Abbey Community College in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, are making their voices heard.

Read more here.