One of the stars of Northern Ireland film An Irish Goodbye has spoken about his excitement after it received an Oscar nomination in Best Short Film category.

Directed and written by Ross White and Tom Berkeley, An Irish Goodbye tells a story of two estranged brothers who come together after their mother's death.

James Martin, who stars as Lorcan, was with his family when the nomination was announced.

"We were all so excited that we cried our eyes out completely when my brother Daniel texted and said it was shortlisted for the Oscars," he told BBC News NI.

