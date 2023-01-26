A man with Parkinson's disease says his symptoms faded 15 months ago after he changed his lifestyle and began doing more physical activity.

Scott Hanley began to experience the first signs of Parkinson's disease six years ago and was diagnosed with the degenerative brain condition in 2017.

After the Covid-19 lockdowns he started an intensive exercise regime at a Belfast gym, making big changes to his lifestyle.

There is no cure for Parkinson's but medics believe that exercise and lifestyle choices can help to alleviate the effects of the disease.

Mr Hanley says that for the past 15 months he has not experienced any symptoms of Parkinson's and he attributes much of the improvement in his condition to his new lifestyle.

