More than 20,000 healthcare staff in Northern Ireland are on a one-day strike as part of a pay dispute.

The move from Unite, Unison and Nipsa union members will involve some nurses, ambulance and hospital support staff.

Workers were told they would get a 2022-23 pay award of £1,400 but unions said that would not settle the dispute as it was a lower-than-inflation offer.

Under trade union law emergency cover will still be provided and staff can leave the picket lines to work if necessary.

Read more: Paramedics, nurses and hospital staff on strike